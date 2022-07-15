Local sports schedule: Friday, July 15

FRIDAY
AMERICAN LEGION
Sparta at Viroqua (2), 5 p.m.; Appleton Tournament: La Crosse Post 52 vs. Green Bay Southwest, 5:30 p.m.; Plover Tournament: Holmen vs. Janesville, 12:30 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Bismarck Larks at La Crosse Loggers, 6:35 p.m.
Sparta at Viroqua (2), 5 p.m.; Appleton Tournament: La Crosse Post 52 vs. Green Bay Southwest, 5:30 p.m.; Plover Tournament: Holmen vs. Janesville, 12:30 p.m.
Bismarck Larks at La Crosse Loggers, 6:35 p.m.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Standing on the final tee box at Ettrick Golf Club last Wednesday, Jake Dunn thought all hope was lost for tying the course record at the nine…
ONALASKA – Ayden Larson and Brock Herczeg are just weeks away from continuing their athletic careers in college – Larson at UW-La Crosse for f…
ONALASKA – The Onalaska Post 336 American Legion baseball team erased an early deficit to defeat the Rochester (Minn.) Post 92 Redhawks 6-2 in…
MAX SCHERZER, RHP, New York Mets2004 Logger The eight-time All-Star and three-time Cy Young award injured his oblique in May and was on the in…
AMERICAN LEGION
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The La Crosse Loggers shook off a 7-1 deficit and forced extra innings on Sunday but ultimately fell to the Rochester Honke…
DULUTH, Minn. – The La Crosse Loggers limited the Duluth Huskies to three hits in a 6-0 victory on Friday in a Northwoods League game at Wade …
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The La Crosse Loggers fell behind early and failed to get their offense rolling in a 4-3 loss to the St. Cloud Rox in a Nor…
The La Crosse Loggers overcame a three-run top of the ninth inning by Rochester to score twice in the bottom of the ninth and beat the Honkers…
DULUTH, Minn. – The La Crosse Loggers' first three batters recorded hits in Saturday's Northwoods League game against the Duluth Huskies, and …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.