WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Friday, July 15

FRIDAY

AMERICAN LEGION

Sparta at Viroqua (2), 5 p.m.; Appleton Tournament: La Crosse Post 52 vs. Green Bay Southwest, 5:30 p.m.; Plover Tournament: Holmen vs. Janesville, 12:30 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Bismarck Larks at La Crosse Loggers, 6:35 p.m.

