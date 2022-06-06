Local sports schedule: Monday, June 6

MONDAY
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS GOLF: WIAA state meet at Blackwolf Run in Kohler.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Rochester Honkers at La Crosse Loggers, 6:35 p.m.
Westby High School freshman Erin Gluch impressed the field and won the girls high jump Friday at the WIAA Division 2 state track and field mee…
"I would like to do it every year, just because, I mean, it's a fun way to make money — going fishing," Williams said. "I can't complain about that."
The relay squad of Julie Yang, Kalli Knoble, Aaliyah Hamilton and Lauren Jarrett showed why they were contenders by capturing a state title in the 400-meter relay with a time of 49.72 seconds.
Central junior Bennett Fried bounced between contending for a long jump championship and qualifying the RiverHawks in relays.
Drew Evans is seeded 16th in the Division 1 discus for the WIAA state track and field meet on Saturday.
A daunting schedule denied Parker Schneider the chance to win three Division 3 state championships a season ago.
Logan High School’s team of Julie Yang, Kalli Knoble, Aaliyah Hamilton and Lauren Jarrett won their heat in the Division girls’ 400-meter relay preliminaries on Friday at the WIAA Division 2 State Track and Field Championship.
La Crosse Logan High School junior Andrew Hackbarth took a fifth place finish in the Division 2 boys’ 800-meter dash, recording a time of 1:58.37 at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Friday.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School senior Will Thompson closed out his high school career with a podium finish in the Division 2 boys 110-meter hurdles final Saturday at the WIAA state track and field meet.
Griffin Banks of Holmen High School had a throw of 160 feet 1 inches in the Division 1 boys’ discus throw final on his last attempt, pushing him up the leader board from sixth to his finishing spot of fourth at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
