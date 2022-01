Local sports schedule: Saturday, Jan. 29

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Bangor at West Salem, 12:45 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Eau Claire Immanuel, 1 p.m.; Mount Horeb at Onalaska, 1:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Totino-Grace, 3 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson at G-E-T, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Bangor at West Salem, 2 p.m.; Central at G-E-T, 6 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Logan/Central Invitational at Performance Elite Gymnastics, 9 a.m.; Holmen at Menomonee Falls Invitational, 10 a.m.; Westby, Viroqua co-op, Prairie du Chien/Fennimore at River Valley Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—West Bend West vs. Onalaska/La Crosse at OmniCenter, 1 p.m.; Black River Falls at Chequamegon, 1 p.m.; West Salem at Menomonie, 2 p.m.; Tomah/Sparta at Baldwin-Woodville, 2 p.m.; Mequon Homestead vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Viroqua co-op at Cedarburg, 10:30 a.m.; Onalaska co-op at Sun Prairie, 1:15 p.m.; Black River Falls co-op at Stoughton co-op, 2:10 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—WIAA state girls tournament at the La Crosse Center, 9 a.m.; Cashton Invitational, 9 a.m.; West Salem/Bangor at Lodi Invitational, 9 a.m.; Caledonia/Houston at Kasson-Mantorville Invitational, 9 a.m.; Blair-Taylor, Westby at Independence/Gilmanton Invitational, 9:45 a.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Bellevue (Neb.) at Viterbo, 5 p.m. MCAC—Western at Minnesota-State-Fergus Falls, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: NSAA—Bellevue (Neb.) at Viterbo, 3 p.m. MCAC—Western at Minnesota-State-Fergus Falls, noon.

