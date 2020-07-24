Local sports schedule: Saturday, July 25, 2020

Local sports schedule: Saturday, July 25, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE La Crosse at Wisconsin, 6:05 p.m.

AMATEURBASEBALL: MVL—Sparta Miller vs. Chaseburg/Coon Valley at Westby, 5 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
WIAA will hold fall sports season; delays most starting dates
Sports

WIAA will hold fall sports season; delays most starting dates

  • Updated

The door was left open for potential spring options for schools and conferences, such as several schools in the Big Eight, that likely cannot play in the fall. Meanwhile, girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving and boys and girls cross country will begin practices Aug. 17; football, boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball Sept. 7. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Track Flashback: An upcoming series

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News