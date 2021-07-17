Local sports schedule: Sunday, July 18

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Viroqua at West Salem (2), 1 p.m.
AMATEUR
Holmen vs. Chaseburg/Coon Valley at Coon Valley, 6 p.m.
Wiseman would replace Jon Steffenhagen, who retired in May after 26 seasons leading the Red Hawks.
The sharpshooting guard, who also had a Division I offer from North Dakota State, averaged 19.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a junior this past season.
Holmen's Sydney Jahr chipped in with six points for the North squad.
Onalaska's Victor Desmond and Holmen's Cole Kalander combined to score 26 points.
Aquinas' Joe Savoldelli, Holmen's Connor Weis, West Salem's Nathan Gribble and Arcadia's Evan Pauly will play Saturday in Oshkosh.
The Loggers have now won three games in a row.
Jayda Berg and Lindsay Steien earned first-team honors among small school players, which includes those from Divisions 3-5.
HOLMEN — Max Hosking wasted little time breaking open a very close tournament on Saturday at Drugan’s Castle Mound.
ONALASKA — The Onalaska American Legion baseball team kept its unbeaten season alive by winning twice at it own invitational on Saturday.
Olivia Gamoke and Molly Garrity took the Onalaska High School girls basketball team to the WIAA state tournament for just the second time in t…
