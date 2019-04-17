HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: MVC—Logan at Onalaska, 11:30 a.m.; Sparta vs. Central at Copeland, 4:30 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Bangor, 5 p.m.; Hillsboro at Brookwood, 5 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—Winona Cotter at Caledonia, 4 p.m. Nonconference—Altoona at Logan, 4:30 p.m.; Holmen at West Salem, 4:30 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Arcadia, 4:30 p.m.; Westby at C-FC, 5 p.m.; Black River Falls at Lincoln, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL: MVC—Holmen at Logan, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Sparta, 4:30 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Bangor, 5 p.m.; Hillsboro at Brookwood, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta, 5 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia/Spring Grove at Winona Cotter, 4 p.m. Nonconference—Onalaska at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Black River Falls, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: MVC—Central at Sparta, 4 p.m. SWC—Platteville/Lancaster at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Mauston at Melrose-Mindoro, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: MVC—Sparta at Central, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: Dairyland—Conference meet at Blair-Taylor, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Logan at Austin Invitational, 4 p.m.; Sparta Invitational, 4 p.m.; Caledonia/Houston at Lewiston-Altura Invitational, 4:15 p.m.; Gatzke Invitational at Tomah, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Concordia University Chicago (2), noon
SOFTBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Mayville State (2), noon
MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: UW-La Crosse, Viterbo at UW-L Phil Esten Challenge (Decathlon), 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD: UW-La Crosse, Viterbo at UW-L Phil Esten Challenge (Heptathlon), 2 p.m.
