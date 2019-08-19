{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF: Nonconference—Onalaska at Mequon Homestead Invitational (Woodside GC), 8:30 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—West Salem at Whitewater Invitational, 9 a.m.; Reedsburg at Logan, 10 a.m.; Baraboo at Logan, 1 p.m.; Viroqua vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 4 p.m.; Mondovi triangular: Mondovi vs. Black River Falls, 10 a.m.; Black River Falls vs. Sparta, noon; Sparta vs. Mondovi, 2 p.m.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

COLLEGE

MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Viterbo at Northwestern (Iowa), 7:15 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Viterbo at Northwestern (Iowa), 5 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.