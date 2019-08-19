HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF: Nonconference—Onalaska at Mequon Homestead Invitational (Woodside GC), 8:30 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—West Salem at Whitewater Invitational, 9 a.m.; Reedsburg at Logan, 10 a.m.; Baraboo at Logan, 1 p.m.; Viroqua vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 4 p.m.; Mondovi triangular: Mondovi vs. Black River Falls, 10 a.m.; Black River Falls vs. Sparta, noon; Sparta vs. Mondovi, 2 p.m.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
COLLEGE
MEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Viterbo at Northwestern (Iowa), 7:15 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Viterbo at Northwestern (Iowa), 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.