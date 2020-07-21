Local sports schedule: Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Local sports schedule: Wednesday, July 22, 2020

NORTHWOODS LEAGUELa Crosse at Green Bay, 6:35 p.m.

AMATEURBASEBALL: MVL—La Crosse 35ers vs. Chaseburg/Coon Valley at Westby, 7 p.m.

