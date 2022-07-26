Local sports schedule: Wednesday, July 27

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
La Crosse Loggers at Willmar Stingers, noon; La Crosse Loggers at Willmar Stingers, 7:05 p.m.
WEST SALEM — The light bulb went off in Jason Slusser’s brain as someone else was picking it for information.
HOLMEN − In a double-elimination regional tournament where a team may play five games in four days, pitching is at a premium.
ONALASKA — At Onalaska Luther High School’s practice field in Onalaska on Thursday, the Knights football team ran through all the drills one w…
HOLMEN − The highly-anticipated matchup between two of the best Class AA American Legion baseball teams in Wisconsin will end up being a two-d…
For most American Legion baseball teams, early June marks the beginning of the season.
Every summer, Coulee Region residents can always rely on a few things – warm weather, late sunsets and American Legion baseball.
Pica launched a three-run home run over the right-field wall at Viking Field, lifting Onalaska Post 336 to an 11-5 victory over Wisconsin Dells Post 187 in Friday’s American Legion Class AA regional contest.
WEST SALEM — When it comes to Late Model drivers at La Crosse Fairgrounds Speedway, Tom Luethe of West Salem is in a class of his own. Literally.
MAX SCHERZER, RHP, New York Mets 2004 Logger: Scherzer continued to pile up strikeouts in his two most recent starts, fanning 19 batters in 12…
EAU CLAIRE — The La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team opened Class AAA regionals on Tuesday with a 10-0 victory in five innings ove…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.