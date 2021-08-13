Coaching legend passes away

"One of the things he taught me, and something he was really good at was surrounding himself with good people," said Muellenberg, a West Salem graduate who played for UW-La Crosse in the late 1980s and early 90s. "He not only surrounded himself with good people, he let them do their jobs. That's something I have always tried to do."

Harring, said Muellenberg, was someone who believed in — and would fight for — those he selected to be on his side.

Harring was a Green Bay Catholic Central graduate in 1951 and lettered in football, basketball, boxing and baseball. He was a defensive end and played for four unbeaten football teams before moving on in football as a player first at St. Norbert College, then at UW-La Crosse.

He was inducted into the NAIA District Hall of Fame and enshrined into the UW-La Crosse Wall of Fame in 1989 and given a spot in the WFCA Hall of Fame in 1998.

The Wisconsin Rapids High School Hall of Fame followed in 1999 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005. Harring went into the WIAC Hall of Fame in 2012 and was named the conference's all-time football coach in conjunction with its centennial celebration during the 2012-13 school year.