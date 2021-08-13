Coaching legend passes away

Former UW-La Crosse football coach Roger Harring, who guided the Eagles to three national championships during a 31-year career, has passed away at the age of 88.
Harring's teams won 261 games — that stands as the WIAC record for coaching victories — during a tenure that began in 1969 and concluded after the 1999 season. UW-La Crosse also won 15 conference championships during those years, and that total of 261 victories ranks 18th in college football history (any level).
Harring took over the program after playing for it, graduating and coaching first at Ladysmith High School and then at Wisconsin Rapids High School. He won 79 games as a high school coach before going back to his alma mater, where his influence kept many of his players in the sport after their eligibility expired.
Thirty-six of his players were drafted or signed by professional teams and many more went into coaching on some level. Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst played for and coached under Harring, and Onalaska grad Tom Newberry had a 10-year NFL career as a left guard — a two-time All-Pro — with the Rams and Steelers after playing at UW-L.
Rick Muellenberg, who coach Bangor to a 162-55 record and two WIAA Division 7 championships before stepping down in May to concentrate on his position as middle and high school principal, also played and coached for Harring. He said the lessons provided on the field and sideline were plentiful.
"One of the things he taught me, and something he was really good at was surrounding himself with good people," said Muellenberg, a West Salem graduate who played for UW-La Crosse in the late 1980s and early 90s. "He not only surrounded himself with good people, he let them do their jobs. That's something I have always tried to do."
Harring, said Muellenberg, was someone who believed in — and would fight for — those he selected to be on his side.
Harring was a Green Bay Catholic Central graduate in 1951 and lettered in football, basketball, boxing and baseball. He was a defensive end and played for four unbeaten football teams before moving on in football as a player first at St. Norbert College, then at UW-La Crosse.
He was inducted into the NAIA District Hall of Fame and enshrined into the UW-La Crosse Wall of Fame in 1989 and given a spot in the WFCA Hall of Fame in 1998.
The Wisconsin Rapids High School Hall of Fame followed in 1999 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005. Harring went into the WIAC Hall of Fame in 2012 and was named the conference's all-time football coach in conjunction with its centennial celebration during the 2012-13 school year.
Harring's teams were consistently successful because he spent a lot of time laying the groundwork to make it possible. He created relationships with coaches on all levels throughout Wisconsin and beyond and used things he learned within them to help his program.