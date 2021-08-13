Coaching legend Roger Harring passes away

“One of the things he taught me, and something he was really good at was surrounding himself with good people,” said Muellenberg, a West Salem graduate who played for UW-La Crosse in the late 1980s and early 90s. “He not only surrounded himself with good people, he let them do their jobs. That’s something I have always tried to do.”

Harring, said Muellenberg, was someone who believed in — and would fight for — those he selected to be on his side. He was also a people person who kept tabs on former players and continued to encourage them in what they did later in life.

“He was a great man,” Muellenberg said. “I remember going to Sam’s Club one Saturday morning after we won a game against Brookwood, and I ran into Roger and (his wife) Mary. He congratulated me on winning the night before, and I told him we really didn’t play as well as we’d wanted.

“He just reminded me that those are games that have to be won, too, and we did it. He always knew what we were up to and had something positive to say about it when we saw him.”