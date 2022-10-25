College sports roundup: UW-La Crosse volleyball gets win ahead of ranked opponent match

Junior Megan Adams led the UW-La Crosse volleyball team to a non-conference victory Tuesday night against Saint Mary’s (Minn.) in straight sets 25-13, 25-19, 25-21.

Adams led the team in assists with 24 and digs with 15. She added five kills, two blocks and two service aces on top of that.

Junior Brianne Korducki led the Eagles (12-16) in kills with 11, adding three service aces and two blocks. Fellow juniors Madison Weisensel and Gabriella Johnson each had six kills.

The Cardinals (9-16) were led by nine kills from Abbie Stigler. UW-L hosts 17th-ranked UW-Stevens Point on Friday.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Nonconference

UW-Whitewater 5, Viterbo 0

In the final game on their regular season schedule, the V-Hawks (8-5-2) of the NAIA were shutout by the higher-up NCAA Division III visitors from UW-Whitewater.

The Warhawks (11-3-4) opened the scoring in the fourth minute on an unassisted goal by Nina Malak. In the 13th minute, Allie Prigge had her first of two goals off an assist by Emily Thill.

Jessica Smelter scored with an assist from Malak in the 21st minute, making the halftime score 3-0.

Prigge scored her second goal in the 52nd minute with an assist by Oakley Witteck. Malak contributed again in the 70th minute, assisting on a goal by Brittany Ellinghaus.