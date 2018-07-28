Harrison Freed’s name can be found near the top of several Northwoods League statistical categories while researching the top hitters.
Freed, the La Crosse Loggers left fielder, was third in the NWL with 11 home runs and third with 46 RBI heading into Saturday’s home game against the Mankato MoonDogs. The junior from Butler University has always possessed some power, but it’s never been this evident in the sport he began at the age of 3.
As he puts it, “maybe I’m just getting lucky in summer ball.”
Whether it’s luck or not, Freed has been an offensive force for the Loggers, whose second-half surge continues as they took a 15-6 second-half record into Saturday night’s game.
“Harry is the one guy, who from day one, we knew he had what we call pro power,” said Loggers manager Brian Lewis. “He’s one of those guys who when he swings, he consistently puts the ball in the air. He’s not a guy who hits a lot of ground balls and he was very good swing mechanics in that regard.”
Besides showcasing his powerful bat, the 5-foot-11, 205-pounder’s season has been highlighted by a 22-game hitting streak earlier this month. But with the highs come the lows of a 70-game NWL season, Freed knows there are trying times, too.
Helping to avoid extended slumps has gone hand-in-hand with learning to be more patient at the plate. In Freed’s first two college season, he held a walk-to-strikeout ratio of 10 to 58. With the Loggers, Freed has been learning to relax in the batter’s box, which is shown through his 23 walks to 45 strikeouts.
“When I’m more relaxed at the plate I’m seeing more pitches and getting better swings,” Freed said. “I’m not swinging at everything that’s thrown to me. I’ve just been trying to get better pitches to hit and lay off of those borderline pitches and pitches in the dirt that I used to tend to swing at.”
Along with being an offensive leader, Freed has been been consistent in the outfield. With only one error in 43 games played, he leads all but the pitchers with a .989 fielding percentage.
His defensive success can be related to an accurate arm and quick feet, which came as a surprise to Lewis.
“He’s a lot faster than you think,” Lewis said of Freed’s overall speed. “It’s not that I expected him to be sluggish and slow, but I didn’t expect him to run as well as he goes. A thing that helps him a lot if that he gets really good reads on the ball and he’s really good with his first step.
“He’s always going the right way and he doesn’t have a false first step. I think that helps him a lot.”
With a powerful bat and impressive defensive performances with surprising speed, Freed has experienced different avenues of success at Copeland Park. Although he’s experienced the positive — and sometimes negative — aspects of the game, he understands that it is all part of baseball. It is also something that he’s grown to like.
“Every day can be a challenge, and every day you have to live up to it,” Freed said. “It makes it a little more fun to have a little edge, and that’s just how it is.”
