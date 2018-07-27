EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The La Crosse Loggers used a four-run, eighth-inning rally to forge ahead of Eau Claire, then held off the Express 7-6 Friday night before 2,163 fans at Carson Park in a Northwoods League game.
The win, the Loggers second straight, pushed La Crosse (15-6) into first place in the hotly contested second-half North Division race. Willmar and Duluth are each 14-6, a half-game back.
La Crosse, which is 32-24 overall, hosts the Mankato MoonDogs at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Copeland Park.
Eau Claire outhit the Loggers 12-4, but La Crosse used some walks, a hit batter and some timely hits to come out on top. Steve Mann and Kyson Donahue led off the eighth inning with back-to-back walks, and Braiden Ward was hit by a pitch to jam the bases.
After Bryce Blaum and Donta Williams struck out, Harrison Freed came up with a clutch two-out double to drive in three runs, giving the Loggers a 6-3 lead. Freed would eventually score on an error on the catcher, making it 7-3.
Eau Claire would rally for one run in the bottom of the eighth and two more in the ninth, but John Beuckeleare finally shut down the Express. He allowed three hits and an earned run in the ninth, but struck out two.
La Crosse starter Lalo Porras allowed three runs off seven hits over the first six innings, but struggled with his control at times, striking out six and walking six. Hunter Davis tossed two innings of relief, and earned the win despite allowing two earned runs.
