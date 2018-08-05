The La Crosse Loggers had a grind-it-out win on Sunday.
After La Crosse scored five runs in the first inning, the Willmar Stingers caught up to the Loggers, but La Crosse (38-28 overall, 21-10 second half) scored twice in the eighth inning to win 10-8 in front of 3,119 fans.
Harrison Freed, who earlier in the game set the Loggers’ single-season RBI record, hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning that created enough distance. Bryce Blaum scored after reaching on an error.
Freed’s record-breaking hit came in the first inning. The Butler University junior-to-be brought in Braiden Ward on an RBI single.
With the hit, Freed holds the franchise record with 57 RBI on the season with six games remaining in the regular season.
The Loggers were not done in the first inning.
California’s Korey Lee hit a three-run shot in the first inning. Kyson Donahue also had an RBI single.
Willmar, however, scored thrice in the second inning on three hits, and tied it with two runs in the fifth inning. The Stingers forced an RBI single and a bases-loaded walk off Loggers pitcher Jon Meyerring.
Trent Sidwell, who attends the University of Illinois-Springfield, picked up the win out of the bullpen.
Sidwell allowed two earned runs on three hits during his 3⅓ innings of work.
Lee came out of the catcher’s position to record the final two outs in the ninth inning.
Willmar (42-23, 20-10) scored twice in the ninth inning after three of the first four batters reached base.
Both Stingers’ ninth-inning runs came on a Lee walk and a wild pitch, but Lee forced John Trousdale to retire to end the game.
The Loggers’ penultimate home game is 7:05 p.m. Monday against St. Cloud before the Big Dreams Showcase on Tuesday in Madison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.