Every kid who has swung a plastic bat, tossed an almost lighter-than-air ball or wore one of those tiny gloves that wouldn’t allow you to catch anything, dreams big.
A lot of times, big-league dreams. After all, you don’t round the bases after belting a make-believe home run thinking you are in Elizabethton, Tennessee, or Clinton, Iowa.
Well, Mike Marjama dreamed of making it to ‘The Show,’ too, even when he was a member of the La Crosse Loggers in the summer of 2010.
And he did, spending parts of two seasons (2017-2018) with the Scott Servais-managed Seattle Mariners. Dream realized, right?
Fairytale journey that most of us would give up almost anything to be a part of, right?
Not even close.
Once you hear his story, you wonder how he survived, how he did what he did. There is no “noise” message needed from the left-center field scoreboard, as internally, you are already rooting for this guy.
For Marjama, there was an even bigger, far more personal, calling. One that allowed him to walk away from a Major League Baseball career that left many people inside and outside of his circle shaking their heads.
It left Marjama at peace.
He retired from baseball after just 15 MLB games to speak to, and enlighten, others about something that nearly killed him — an eating disorder, an anxiety disorder, coupled with mental illness.
After leaving baseball, he initially became an Ambassador for the National Eating Disorder Association (NEDA), but now has his own self-directed speaking tour. When called, when inspired, he goes.
That path, he says, will lead him to more than 100 speaking engagements this year alone.
It takes only a few moments to understand what a tremendously engaging, captivating and thought-provoking speaker he is. He somehow puts his life-changing experiences into learning-type messages that leave you wanting more.
More time to listen to him talk, more time to absorb his stories.
“Often times in anything, we see somebody that has it all but we don’t see what went into it. We don’t see what it cost,” said Marjama, who was the featured speaker at the La Crosse Loggers annual Winter BBQ Wednesday night at the AmericInn.
“We see somebody that has it all and we say, ‘I will be happy when I have this. I will be happy when I have a six pack (muscles, not beer). I will be happy when I have this truck. I will be happy when I have this house.’
“And then you get the house, you are like, ‘I still have these same feelings and now I need to get this, and I need to get this. That’s what drives consumer sales, let’s be real. I create insecurity, and now I have a customer.”
Marjama had the house, the truck, the career, but he quickly found out that it did nothing to cure his lifelong struggle with his eating disorder, his anxiety, his mental illness.
“For me, getting to the big leagues wasn’t the end-all, be-all. It wasn’t the answer that was going to make everything better,” Marjama said. “I get to the big leagues and all this struggle was for this? The road to get there, that was the journey; that is what I write home about.”
Don’t get the idea he didn’t enjoy baseball — he did, immensely. It was his passion, the thing that teased the perfectionist in him daily. It tested him mentally, physically, and in ways he never imagined.
You don’t start out at a junior college, even if it was powerhouse Sacramento City College, play summer baseball in a smaller-sized Midwestern City of La Crosse, then a year at Long Beach State because you are lukewarm about the sport.
You don’t spent nearly seven seasons toiling in the minor leagues, playing 480 games at five different levels, to chase a small-time dream.
You don’t put your body, your mind, your soul into chasing a one-dimensional dream.
“Was it really about getting to the big leagues? Or was it about the memories to get there,” Marjama said. “We always talk about the low-hanging fruit, right? How much more precious is that fruit that you had to work for when you get there?
“Was it really about the fruit at the top? Was it really about that baseball career?”
For Marjama, he can’t help but wonder if a higher being had this planned for him all along. He can’t help but think an eating disorder that really came to light when he was 12. He wanted to be noticed, he wanted a body that featured a six-pack frame.
About that time, a friend encouraged him to join the school’s junior high wrestling team. That, he says, is where he learned to cut weight.
In addition to insane workouts, he added binging which led to anorexia and bulimia. The dark side was drawing Marjama in, and he had no way to stop it.
His parents saw the changes in his behavior, his body, and checked him into an inpatient center for treatment. He was 130 pounds.
“I have had to battle, I have been in some dark places. I know what it was like to go through the struggles, just mentally,” Marjama said. “I ran away from them for a long time. When I went through treatment, I actually had to learn to live with them.”
His time in La Crosse, he says, was challenging with everything going on in his head, with his body, plus the fact it was the first time he had lived away from his family, or had lived outside his native California.
And, he quickly notes, the Loggers organization and the community gave him the equivalent of a group hug.
“I don’t remember specific baseball games in La Crosse, to be honest. I don’t remember the games, but I remember the relationships that I had. I remember Carol Kaiser, who came to almost every single game, who passed away not too long ago,” Marjama said.
“Before she (passed), she messaged me on Facebook all the time.”
For the record, Marjama’s one season in La Crosse was an All-Star campaign. He played in 69 games, hitting .286 with two home runs and 37 RBI.
For the record, he had 36 at-bats in the Major Leagues. He had six hits, a RBI and a run-scored. His career average was .167.
His numbers outside baseball?
Thousands of lives touched, some hopefully changed. Some, perhaps, even saved.
“I have hit a home run in the Major Leagues. I will tell you, starting Opening Day (he was the Mariners’ Opening Day starting catcher in 2018), that feeling is great,” Marjama said.
“But no feeling will ever compare to when a husband and wife came up to me. They had lost their son to an eating disorder and complications from mental illness.
“They said this is the best weekend (after a speech) that we have had since he (their son) passed away. You have inspired us, you have given us a lot of joy and happiness.”
That’s when Marjama knew he had connected for the right reason, the right purpose.
Jeff Brown can be reached at Jeff.Brown@lee.net or via Twitter @jeff_brownLCT
