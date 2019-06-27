Jared Freilich loves carrying the weight of the team on his shoulders in his role as a closing pitcher.
But at one point in his life, the La Crosse Loggers closer didn’t think he’d be pitching at all.
It all started innocent enough. Freilich and his older brothers went out for a skate in the backyard rink of their Worcester, Mass. home — something they had done a million times before — during the winter of 2014. Next thing he knew, his whole life was turned upside down.
“I was in the backyard ice skating with my brothers, and I missed my footing and just fell backwards and landed on some wood,” he said. “I ended up with six stress fractures in my L4 and L5 vertebrae ... getting through that was really tough.”
For a few months, the 6-foot-7 Penn State sophomore had to picture a life without baseball, a sport he started as a toddler. But imagining a life without baseball didn’t sit well with Freilich, so the pitcher put his all into the recovery process and getting back on the mound.
But it obviously wasn’t easy.
Freilich was in a back brace for 23 hours of every day for eight months. He went through an additional six months of physical therapy to regain strength and range of motion. He had to relearn basic body movements, but the hardest part was to trust it.
“I had to learn how to trust my back again,” he said. “I had to put trust in myself and think, ‘Alright my back isn’t going to give out, and I’m not going to get hurt again.’ It was more fear than anything else.”
Freilich also went through a fifth year of high school because of the injury and was able to play baseball his last year due to missing two varsity seasons. So far, the extra effort has paid off and then some.
Freilich spent a grayshirt season at the University of Kentucky before transferring to Polk State where he tallied a 3.99 ERA with 38 strikeouts in 38⅓ innings as a redshirt freshman. That season caught the eye of the coaching staff at Penn State. He soon found himself in Happy Valley where he struck out 16 in 16⅔ innings for the Nittany Lions as a redshirt sophomore.
About a month into the Northwoods League season, Freilich has continued to impress Loggers manager Brian Lewis and the rest of the La Crosse staff with his attitude, presence, and work ethic.
In fact, Lewis feels that Freilich is the epitome of a closing pitcher.
“He’s a big human being, and he’s a really intimidating factor on the mound,” Lewis said. “He does well hitting the strike zone and he’s almost everything you want in a closing pitcher — he has good velocity, a good breaking ball, and throws strikes.”
When on the mound, Freilich has a fastball that hovers between 88 to 92 mph and a slider that hangs around in the mid 80s. Heading into Wednesday night’s game at Copeland Park against Duluth, the right-handed pitcher held a 2.54 ERA with 13 strikeouts and eight walks in 17⅔ innings pitched and had five saves, which is the third best in the Northwoods League.
Surprisingly, Freilich’s pitches aren’t his best asset. Instead, it’s his philosophy of the game itself, according to Lewis.
“If something doesn’t go his way on the mound, it doesn’t bother him,” Lewis said. “He lets everything roll right off his back and he’s ready to go with the next guy. He doesn’t let anything bother him and he has no cares in the world on the mound, and that’s a great trait for closers to have.”
That care-free, ready-to-go philosophy comes from pushing through the hardships that came with six stress fractures in two vertebrae, and everything else that happens throughout life.
Entering each day with a fresh mindset and care-free attitude has proven itself a good strategy Freilich, who hopes to get to the majors and play professionally for as long as his body allows him to.
In the end, a freak accident that almost ended the pitcher’s baseball career has helped him learn more about himself — physically and mentally — than he could ever imagine.
“I’ve had a lot of hard things in life that I’ve had to work through, especially my back injury,” Freilich said. “I get to do something that I love every day, regardless of what happened the day before.
“You can’t let what happened yesterday determine what you do the next day, and I have that approach in everything I do whatever it be in baseball or just in life...everyday is a new day.”
