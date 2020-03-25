La Crosse Loggers are 'full steam ahead' as season nears

As sports leagues and organizations around the country delay and cancel games and tournaments because of COVID-19, the Northwoods League and the La Crosse Loggers are currently “full steam ahead,” Loggers team president Chris Goodell told the Tribune on Wednesday.

The league held a conference call last week, Goodell said, to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to have calls as the season nears. For now, though, the league and its members feel they have enough time until the start of the season — La Crosse’s first game is scheduled for May 26 — to continue with business as usual and hold off on any sort of postponement or cancellation with hopes of avoiding both entirely.

Goodell said the Loggers don’t have an individualized backup plan in place if the season were to be delayed or canceled and said such planning was in the hands of the Northwoods League office.

“We have the utmost faith and trust in our league office,” said Goodell, who also noted a report by ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel that states the MLB is hoping to start in early June. “They’re really good at what they do. You don’t get to be the largest summer collegiate league in the country without having really, really good people leading our league.”