EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — One of the best pitching starts of the season led to a much-needed win for the La Crosse Loggers on Thursday.
Behind a strong performance on the mound from UW-La Crosse senior-to-be Zach Pronschinske and a solid night from the offense, La Crosse toppled the Eau Claire Express 6-3 in front of 1,170 people at Carson Park.
La Crosse (14-17) had lost three consecutive games coming into Thursday.
Pronschinske continued a string of masterful starts for the Loggers and picked up his second win of the season. He tossed seven scoreless innings before allowing the first two batters of the eighth inning to reach base. Those runners both scored, but it was Pronschinske’s second straight start of at least seven innings and he has dropped his ERA to 2.61.
The Arcadia High School graduate allowed three hits, struck out three and walked two.
Lalo Parros finished the eighth, after which the Loggers led 5-3. Ryan Holgate doubled in a run in the ninth to give Jared Freilich extra cushion, and he pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn the save.
The Loggers scored runs in the first and second innings, added two in the seventh on Jack Filby’s two-run single, and then another on Filby’s groundout in the eighth. The three RBI for Filby were his first with the Loggers.
