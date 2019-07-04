EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The La Crosse Loggers had squandered a couple of chances early in their Northwoods League game at Eau Claire on Thursday.
Between the first and second innings, the Loggers stranded five runners on base, including not cashing in on a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the second inning at Carson Park.
But they finally made good on an opportunity with an explosive fourth inning, and followed that up by tacking on more runs late in an 11-5 Independence Day win over the Express.
Trey Harris and Tony Bullard were the main authors of damage for La Crosse (18-20, 1-1 second half), with each tallying four hits and four RBI. Harris got La Crosse a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a single, and Bullard hit a three-run home run to highlight the five-run fourth inning.
Eau Claire (20-18, 1-1) had chipped into the lead and gotten within 7-5, but Bullard and Harris got La Crosse more cushion in the eighth inning. Bullard doubled to lead off the inning, and Harris homered two batters later. Bullard brought in another run in the ninth with a single.
Ryan Holgate added two hits and an RBI, giving him 31 this season, which is tied for third-most in the NWL.
Lalo Porras started and got the win after pitching five innings and allowed two runs. Mark Sellers finished the final four innings in his first appearance for the Loggers this season. The Merced Community College freshman allowed seven hits, but just one earned run.
