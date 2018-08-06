The La Crosse Loggers let a comfortable lead slip away and lost 8-6 to the St. Cloud Rox on Monday at Copeland Park.
Luckily for La Crosse, it didn’t lose any ground in the race for the Northwoods League’s North Division crown.
Duluth and Willmar also lost Monday night, meaning the Loggers (21-11) are still ½ game back of Duluth (21-10) for the North Division lead. Willmar (21-11) is tied with the Loggers.
La Crosse has five games remaining after Tuesday’s Major League Dreams Showcase in Madison — the home regular-season finale is 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Copeland Park against St. Cloud. The season ends with two-game road trips at Bismarck (Thursday-Friday) and Mankato (Saturday-Sunday).
UW-La Crosse pitcher and Arcadia High School graduate Zach Pronschinske had a solid start, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing one unearned run. However, Brendan Anderson struggled out of the bullpen, and was taken out after walking in a run that made it 6-2 Loggers.
Ryan Boelk couldn’t slow the Rox after that. He got a strikeout, but then walked in a run and then allowed a go-ahead grand slam by Michael Borst. Jack Barrie doubled in an insurance run for St. Cloud (17-14) in the eighth.
La Crosse took advantage two wild pitches and an error to the tune of a five-run fifth inning to take a 6-1 lead. Braiden Ward went 2-for-4, and while Steve Mann went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI.
