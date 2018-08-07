Multiple changes in the La Crosse Loggers bullpen have given the team some unexpected speed bumps during the stretch run of the season.
With players like Erick Mock and Steven Knapp parting ways with the Loggers (38-29 overall, 21-11 second half), manager Brian Lewis has been relying on a number of new faces — some that have barely touched a baseball this summer — to help the Loggers in the thick of the playoff push.
La Crosse enters Wednesday night’s game a half-game behind North Division-leading Duluth (21-10) with five games remaining.
“This time of the year there’s usually some turnover and it’s not just on our team, but it’s on other teams, too,” Lewis said. “Our starting rotation is still strong but we lost a couple arms out of the bullpen, so we’ve been having to bring in reinforcements.
“Where we need to be better is throwing strikes. It’s not really a thing of talent, it’s just showing strikes and we haven’t thrown enough strikeouts out of the bullpen.”
The Loggers have added Zach Pronschinske, an Arcadia High School graduate and UW-La Crosse junior, who spent his summer working and taking time off for a family vacation to Mexico. And the team has brought in Trent Sidwell, who spent a good chunk of his summer playing in the Valley Collegiate League where he was selected as an All-Star.
The two have had mixed results so far. Pronschinske, who has worked his way to a 3.68 ERA, began his stint with the Loggers by giving up six hits in 1⅔ innings, but came up strong on Monday with a 5⅓-inning outing where he allowed just three hits.
Sidwell, a 6-foot-3 right-hander from the University of Illinois-Springfield, has pitched 6⅔ innings while giving up only four hits.
One thing Lewis is still contemplating is exactly who to use guys like Lalo Porras, who has shown promise as a starter, reliever and closer. Porras has a 2.97 ERA after pitching 45⅓ innings.
Figuring out when — or where — to use Porras, as well as deciding which new faces are ready to pitch in the NWL, will play a key role in the Loggers’ fight for playoff spot as they finish the season with two games at Bismarck and two at Mankato.
“We’re still getting great starting pitching,” Lewis said. “But for now we just have to get a couple things figured out and then we’ll be OK.”
