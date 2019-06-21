Ryan Holgate has a knack for coming up big in clutch situations when he’s in the batter’s box.
The La Crosse Loggers outfielder proved the knack to be true on Thursday night as he scattered three doubles — scoring a total of seven runners — in a game against Duluth at Copeland Park.
The University of Arizona freshman is just beginning to find his groove, too, according to Loggers manager Brian Lewis. Holgate went hitless in his first four games with the Loggers, but once he found his rhythm, there was no turning back.
“Ryan has really been clutch for us lately,” Lewis said. “Even if he only has one hit in a game, it's a clutch hit. He must have a knack for being in the moment and finding a focus during high pressure situations, especially lately because it seems that every time he’s in an RBI situation he drives in a run.”
Thanks to a seven RBI performance from Thursday, Holgate now has a team-high total of 19 heading into Friday’s game against Duluth. The RBI total shows that the California native has found his stride, because 12 of the 19 have come in the last five games.
The slower-than-hoped-for start hasn’t been a problem for Holgate, though, because now that the adjustment period is over, he’s focusing on certain aspects of the game to improve his numbers.
“I just had to get adjusted to the field, and since then it’s been going a little better,” Holgate said. “Now I’m just trying to stay inside and swing at good pitches. I’m trying to stay away from guessing and instead just sit on one good pitch and tackle it.”
The 6-foot-2 outfielder has reason to find one pitch and sit on it — his power is undeniable. When Holgate takes the plate at batting practice, it’s almost guaranteed that more than half of the balls he hits will be sent over the fences at Copeland. In 16 games, Holgate was able to collect three homers and seven doubles, but the number is expected to keep climbing along with his .233 batting average.
“He’s definitely one of our biggest power threats,” Lewis said. “He’s the one guy that can get the ball out of the park at really any time.”
Holgate’s consistent power can be a surprise to some, considering that he focused largely on pitching during his high school career at Davis High School in Davis, Calif. Switching to the outfield was done with the approach of focusing on one position, and he thought he would be more of an asset to any team in the outfield.
Holgate’s position in the outfield was a good choice, and its evident that is the left-handed hitter’s sweet spot. The outfielder was able to prove that the outfield was his calling during the 2018 MLB Draft, where he was selected in the 32nd round by the Minnesota Twins.
Thwarting the major leagues was done with focusing on education, though.
“Being drafted was awesome,” he said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity that the Twins gave me, but I knew that getting a college education was a good decision for my future.”
Going to college landed Holgate a spot with the Loggers. With a handful of Arizona athletes listed on the Loggers’ roster each summer, the outfielder is following the advice of his Wildcat teammates as he continues to find his knack at Copeland — have fun, play hard and stay focused.
