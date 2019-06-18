EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Eau Claire scored four runs in the seventh inning to pull away from the La Crosse Loggers on Monday, and the Loggers lost 9-4 at Carson Park.
La Crosse took a 3-2 lead in the fourth inning when JT Schwartz came home on a wild pitch, but Eau Claire (11-12) was able to take the lead after loading the bases in its half of the fourth.
Ryan Holgate cut down another run trying to score in the fourth with rocket-like throw from left field to the plate. He tied the game at 4 in the seventh with a two-out solo homer on the first pitch of his at-bat.
But Eau Claire jumped all over Jacob Little out of the Loggers’ bullpen, scoring four runs off him in the seventh and seizing control.
Schwartz went 3-for-3, and Cody Jefferis had two hits at the top of the lineup for La Crosse (11-12).
