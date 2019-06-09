DULUTH, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers scored eight runs in the top of the eighth inning to beat Duluth 10-8 in a Northwoods League baseball game on Sunday.
The Loggers (6-7) have won four of their last six games and came back from an 8-2 deficit to beat the Huskies (7-6) in the first of eight straight games on the road.
La Crosse, which is part of a three-way tie and sits one game behind Duluth in the Great Plains East Division, sent 12 batters to the plate in the eighth, and the first five reached safely before an out was recorded.
The inning included four hits, three walks, a passed ball, a balk and two batters being hit by Duluth pitches. Tony Bullard had an RBI double, Ryan Holgate, a two-run double and Cody Jefferis a two-run triple for the Loggers.
Jefferis, Holgate and Brett Hawkins all had two hits for La Crosse, which had nine and overcame four errors. Hawkins and Trey Torain each scored twice.
Zach Pronschinske pitched four innings and struck out three while allowing 10 hits and two earned runs for La Crosse. The Huskies scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and added four more in the fifth to take control.
La Crosse scored the first run in the top of the third but didn’t get control back until the eighth, which was started by a TJ Byrd walk and followed by a Hawkins single and Bullard double.
Two runs scored during an Adam Christianson at-bat that ended in a walk. Brady Allen, who was hit by a pitch, scored on a passed ball. Holgate, who hit a ground-rule double, came home from third on a balk.
