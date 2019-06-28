The La Crosse Loggers couldn’t keep the Eau Claire Express in check on Friday.
A night after defeating the Express and snapping a three-game losing skid, La Crosse didn’t duplicate that result at Copeland Park. The Express scored multiple runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings en route to a 12-5 win.
On a hot, humid night, the crowd of 2,703 people at Copeland saw a breakout performance from the Express’ offense.
La Crosse (14-18) starter Nick Eaton was pitching decently through four innings, and a four-run bottom half of the inning gave the Loggers a 4-3 lead. But then the floodgates opened up for Eau Claire, and they took advantage of every mistake the Loggers made. La Crosse’s four errors in the middle innings led to four unearned runs, and the Express (15-17) rolled from there.
Tristan Harvin, a sophomore from Birmingham Southern, allowed eight hits and seven runs in 2º innings.
Troy Beilsmith homered for Eau Claire, while Cole Cabrera had three RBI and Vincent Martinez had two.
The bottom of the order sparked La Crosse’s rally in the fourth inning. Ryan Holgate homered to lead off the inning, Trey Harris and Adam Christianson had RBI hits, and Jack Filby brought in a run with a groundout after the lineup turned over.
Five Loggers, including Christianson and Harris, had multiple hits.
