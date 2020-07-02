La Crosse Loggers: Friday marks first home game of 2020

Spectators will be on their own to social distance, but Kapanke believes that lowering the capacity allows families to sit together and others the space to move around and find comfortable spots.

“If some buddies want to come and watch some baseball and have some food, we don’t want to restrict that,” said Kapanke, who added that there will be hand sanitizer spread throughout Copeland Park. “But if we have people here who want there space, we want to make sure they have that. I think we put a pretty good plan together.”

The team has also called off the time kids get to spend with players after games. Players will be escorted from the field before kids are allowed on it to run bases. There will be no autograph sessions.

Manager Brian Lewis thinks he has plenty of autograph-worthy players on his roster, and he is eager for the local fan base to see them play. A condensed preseason workload hasn’t allowed Lewis to become as familiar as he would want to be with all of them, but he likes what he has seen in workouts and simulated games.

“I really like our athleticism,” Lewis said. “We have a lot of guys who can play multiple positions, which is an aspect I really like.