La Crosse Loggers: Friday marks first home game of 2020

No one knows what to expect in terms of the environment at Copeland Park on Friday.
The La Crosse Loggers will play their first home game of the abbreviated summer after playing twice in Rockford, Ill., and team officials have announced they will fill the venue to 50 percent — roughly 1,500 people — if the demand for that many seats is there.
They could have that many before the first pitch. They could also have a sparse gathering if people stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
General manager Ben Kapanke smiled when asked what he thought would happen when the Loggers host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 7:05 p.m.
“It’s hard to grasp what we should expect,” Kapanke said. “The four months of this process have been something, but I think we can expect it being an exciting day for our staff, the players and the fans.
“We have the first pitch (scheduled), and the ups and downs of this thing have us where the players are here and ready to play.”
Kapanke, who said players are being tested, also sees his organization ready to host an event during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to cutting capacity in half, anyone entering the game will have a temperature check. Anyone over the CDC-mandated 100.4 mark will not be allowed to enter.
Spectators will be on their own to social distance, but Kapanke believes that lowering the capacity allows families to sit together and others the space to move around and find comfortable spots.
“If some buddies want to come and watch some baseball and have some food, we don’t want to restrict that,” said Kapanke, who added that there will be hand sanitizer spread throughout Copeland Park. “But if we have people here who want there space, we want to make sure they have that. I think we put a pretty good plan together.”
The team has also called off the time kids get to spend with players after games. Players will be escorted from the field before kids are allowed on it to run bases. There will be no autograph sessions.
Manager Brian Lewis thinks he has plenty of autograph-worthy players on his roster, and he is eager for the local fan base to see them play. A condensed preseason workload hasn’t allowed Lewis to become as familiar as he would want to be with all of them, but he likes what he has seen in workouts and simulated games.
“I really like our athleticism,” Lewis said. “We have a lot of guys who can play multiple positions, which is an aspect I really like.
“I also like our team speed. Even some guys I didn’t know could run very well have been our there stealing bases, so those are two things — athleticism and speed — are what stand out so far. What I’ve seen so far is a step ahead of what I expected to see.”
The pitching staff enjoyed an impressive beginning to the season in a 1-0 victory at Rockford on Wednesday. Four pitchers combined to allow one hit — a second-inning single — and walk no one.
Tony Roca, Cooper Bowman, Ethan Bradford and Cam Wynne all pitched in the opener. Bowman, officially an infielder, backed up the Lewis statement on having players who can help in different spots.
Marius Balandis, who pitches for Saint Louis University and is from Lithuania, starts for the Loggers against the Dock Spiders.
Balandis,a right-hander, was on the team last season and pitched in seven games. He posted a 3.44 ERA and had 14 strikeouts and 15 hits allowed over 15⅔ innings while pitching exclusively out of the bullpen.
“I’m excited to get out on the mound and play,” Balandis said. “I know they aren’t going to stretch us as pitchers too much, but I always bring my best for whatever the coach needs.”
Roca started the opener and went four innings, so Balandis could do the same if he has early success and doesn’t throw too many pitches. He pitched out of the bullpen for Saint Louis in limited spring games but grew up as a starter and said he is comfortable with the switch.
Balandis started one game in six appearances with Saint Louis and recorded an ERA of 3.09 with 13 strikeouts and one save over 11⅔ innings.
He also doesn’t know quite what to expect when it comes to atmosphere for the home opener, but Balandis remembers being pleasantly surprised at local reaction to the Loggers when he joined them last season.
“I know how it can get here,” Balandis said while gazing up at the seats in Copeland Park. “It’s always great when it’s crowded because it gets pretty wild, but I think it’s going to be very fun at 50 percent (capacity), too.”
Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX
