Separated by two games, Wednesday's doubleheader between the La Crosse Loggers and the Duluth Huskies was an important one. Unfortunately, the Loggers couldn't fully capitalize.
It started off well. Ryan Holgate hit a walk-off grand slam to lift the Loggers past the Huskies 6-4 in the first game, but the Loggers couldn't keep the momentum going in the nightcap falling to Duluth 7-0.
La Crosse is now two games back of Duluth with four games remaining.
In game one, the Huskies (19-13) jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 4½ innings, but the Loggers were able cut the lead in half on a Kyson Donahue two-run single in the bottom of the fifth. That score would remain until the bottom of the seventh. Hunter Watson got the rally started drawing a one-out walk before Cody Jefferis and Donahue followed with singles to load the bases. After J.T. Schwartz struckout it was up to Ryan Holgate, who launched a 1-0 offering for the walk-off grand slam.
Owen Martin earned the win after tossing two perfect innings in relief.
In game two, the Loggers offense was stifled by Duluth starter Ricky Reynoso, who tossed a complete game, allowing just four hits with seven strikeouts.
