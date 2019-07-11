The La Crosse Loggers were clinging to a one-run lead for a majority of Thursday night’s Northwoods League game at Copeland Park.
Their pitching held up as long as it could, and made that lead stick until the seventh inning. That’s when visiting Rochester put the first four runners on base and erupted for four runs and took the lead for good. Rochester pitching continued its strong showing and secured a 4-1 lead in front of 2,909 people.
Trey Harris led off the Loggers’ second inning with a single, advanced to second on an error, and then was brought home on Hunter Watson’s single in the next at-bat.
From then on it was a pitchers duel, with neither team getting a runner to third until the seventh.
Rochester (24-21, 6-4 second half) tied the game on Mitchell Allen’s double, and then took the lead for good on Aaron Simmons’ triple.
Matt Kennedy took the loss for La Crosse (23-22, 6-3) despite striking out seven in 6⅔ innings.
Watson’s RBI was his 12th of the season, and it gave La Crosse a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.
The Loggers have won seven of their last 10 games but lost two of the last three.
Kennedy’s record fell to 3-1.
The Loggers lost their share of first place in the Great Plains East Division. Eau Claire (26-19, 7-2) took a one-game lead on second-place La Crosse by beating Waterloo 11-3. The Loggers are still a game ahead of third-place Duluth (5-4).
La Crosse, which finished third in their division during the first half of the season, will try to get back on the winning track while playing at Rochester on Friday. That game begins at 7:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.