Brian Lewis has been fortunate to have his team post consistent production from the batter’s box for a majority of the summer, but he knew it would likely hit a small slump eventually.
But the La Crosse Loggers’ manager didn’t expect it to come at an inconvenient time — playoff time.
The Loggers were missing some big names — Ryan Holgate, Trey Harris and Jack Filby — for bits and pieces throughout their latest six-day road trip, which created some holes in the lineup and led to a 2-4 mark.
“We’ve been hitting so well, and for so long, that getting in a slump was bound to happen,” Lewis said before Monday’s home game against Duluth was rained out. “I just didn’t think it would happen at the wrong time. We had a slump period but as we’re getting over health issues we’re going to rebound and get to where we need to be.”
The Loggers received an unexpected boost on Monday that came in the form of a roster violation from the Duluth Huskies. Duluth violated Northwoods League rules by making a position player a pitcher on the roster in order to bring in a new position player, which isn’t allowed after June 15. The Huskies — which were previously the top team in the Great Plains East — had five wins vacated. The teams that fell to Duluth, in return, had those losses vacated.
Heading into the homestretch of the season, Eau Claire now leads the division by 1½ games over La Crosse, and Duluth is behind the Loggers. The new standings now put the Loggers within striking distance with six games remaining, starting with Wednesday’s doubleheader against Duluth.
“Well the changes put us in a little better position, that’s for sure,” Lewis said. “That still gives us more life, and the guys are excited about it because we have a little better playoffs shot than we had before. But at the end of the day, we still have to win on our part and play better baseball.
“We’re set up in a good spot, and we need to take advantage of the situation we’re in.”
SCHWARTZ STAYS HOT: The La Crosse roster saw changes with Holgate, Harris and Filby missing time at different points, but it was able to remain consistent thanks to the bat of infielder JT Schwartz.
Schwartz’s bat has been a constant since arriving in La Crosse for the summer. Heading into Monday’s home game against Duluth, the UCLA sophomore led the Northwoods League in batting with a .385 average. So far this season, Schwartz has recorded 67 hits, 14 doubles and 32 RBI.
With a chance at the playoffs looming, Schwartz knows the type of mentality needed to make a successful postseason run.
“We just have to stay focused. It’s easy to get strapped in and think about guys going home and being in the playoffs, but we just have to stay focused and relaxed.
“We have to take it day-by-day. We know where we are in the standings, but we can’t worry about that. We just have to try and win every day and go from there.”
LOGGERS PREPARING FOR SHOWCASE: The La Crosse Loggers are sending half a dozen players to the Major League Dreams Showcase on Tuesday.
The Loggers are sending one pitcher, Lalo Porras, and five position players in Tony Bullard, Hunter Watson, Holgate, Filby and Schwartz.
The showcase — held in Madison, Wis. — is an invitational game where players are selected by Major League scouts and front office personnel.
“I’ve heard a lot of good things about the showcase,” Schwartz said. “It’ll be a fun experience. There will be a lot of good players there, and it’ll be a lot of fun with having so many teammates there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.