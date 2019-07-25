Jack Filby likes the challenge of baseball.
The day-in, day-out grind of the sport makes it unique. But unlike most athletes — or even many of his La Crosse Loggers teammates, or Northwoods League foes — he takes it one step further.
On any given night, the 6-foot-1 utility player can be striking out batters with his fiery fastball, forcing a double play at second or catching a fly ball in right field. Filby — a UCLA sophomore — can pretty much do it all, according to Loggers’ manager Brian Lewis.
“He plays second on a pretty regular basis for us, but we’ll occasionally put him in right field. Every four to five days we leave him out and put him in the bullpen where we usually end up using him,” Lewis said. “We make sure to pitch him on that day where he’s left out of the lineup, and then the next game just gets right back in the lineup after that.”
Doing what Filby does isn’t easy, but the challenge is part of the reason why he chose to stick with baseball growing up.
“There’s no doubt that this is difficult, but it's fun and the challenge allows me to have something to look forward to every day,” Filby said. “I love the difficulty of baseball, and if it were easy everybody would be doing it.”
The challenge of being a utility player comes with making sure each body part is properly strengthened, stretched and ready to go. In order to be prepared for playing in multiple positions, Filby puts an emphasis on stretching to minimize the possibility of lactic acid build up and soreness.
So far, his preparation has been working.
Entering Thursday’s game at Willmar, the 185-pound athlete has pitched 11⅔ innings with 18 strikeouts and six walks while allowing three earned runs for a 2.31 ERA. Filby’s pitching arsenal includes a fastball that hovers between 92 to 94 mph, a curveball in the low mid to high 70s and a changeup that’s still in the works.
At the plate, Filby has accumulated a .268 batting average that includes eight RBI and a total of 22 hits and 13 runs scored.
Lewis explains that although the utility player doesn’t hit for power, he’s the perfect example of who to watch when teaching little leaguers how to hit.
“(Filby’s) the guy you want a little-league hitter to watch and learn from,” he said. “You want them to hit like he does. He just hits everything like a line drive up the middle. Once he gets going, he just hits line drive after line drive after line drive.”
Putting in work to be a consistent pitcher, infielder, outfielder and hitter is no easy effort. Balancing the proper amount of exercise — and rest — can be tricky. Playing in a different spot almost every day can be challenging. Having to be prepared for anything, in any position, in any given situation is a significant mental challenge.
But each of those reasons, and more, is why Filby has chosen to stick with the sport he started as a toddler.
“Baseball has always been my true love and my only love,” he said. “I’ve been doing it since I was 4 years old, and it’s the best sport I’ve ever played. I like the fact that it can be a game of failure, but when you succeed you feel like you’re doing something right, and it’s really satisfying.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.