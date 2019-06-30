The La Crosse Loggers have been learning about their roster seemingly on a game-to-game basis, as late arrivals, injuries and other factors have seen the Loggers play up-and-down baseball throughout the first half of the Northwoods League season.
But one spot they know they have locked down is the closer — Jared Freilich has proven that’s his role.
He came in with the bases loaded and two out in the ninth inning on Saturday, got the job done and preserved La Crosse’s 8-6 win over Willmar in front of 2,752 people at Copeland Park.
Freilich, who overcame a debilitating back injury early in his life, got Andrew Lucas to ground out to the shortstop to quell Willmar’s attempt at a comeback in the ninth.
La Crosse (15-18) led by as much as 7-2 in the fifth inning, but Willmar scored three runs in its half of the sixth and climbed back into the game.
Tony Bullard and Hunter Watson each homered for the Loggers, while Brady Allen had three hits, including a double, and three RBI.
Freilich’s save was his seventh of the year, and made a winner out of Matt Kennedy (2-0), who went 5⅔ innings.
