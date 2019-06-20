JT Schwartz didn’t get a single at-bat during his freshman baseball season at UCLA.
Because of the lack of playing time during his first year of college, Schwartz wasn’t really sure what to expect when he traveled to the midwest to embark on a summer journey with the La Crosse Loggers.
“I tried not to expect anything, really,” he said. “I just planned on taking each game as it is and planned to take it day-by-day and see how things played out.”
So far, things have played out exceptionally well.
The 6-foot-4 California native took a .714 batting average into Thursday’s game against Duluth (8-16) at Copeland Park. In 14 at-bats during his first four games with the Loggers (11-13), Schwartz collected 10 hits, including a 3-for-3 performance that included two doubles in a game against Eau Claire.
The quick taste of success was a surprise to Loggers manager Brian Lewis, too. Lewis knew he would get a solid player in Schwartz, but the extent of the infielder’s constant production was something out of the ordinary.
“Our expectations were that we were going to get a versatile guy that could play any infield spot and that he’d be a solid left-handed hitter with some power,” Lewis said. “But so far his consistency at the plate has been really surprising to us.
“(Schwartz) has been incredible with putting the barrel on the ball, and it feels like every night he’s been getting at least two hits.”
Lewis wasn’t exaggerating about the two hits per game. Schwartz has at least two hits in every game he has played for La Crosse. After starting the first two games — both against Eau Claire — with three hits, the infielder’s batting average took a slight dip when he had two in the following two games against Waterloo.
With Schwartz making his presence with the Loggers most evident at the plate, his impact on the team doesn’t stop in the batter’s box. The infielder, who primarily played shortstop in high school, has been productive on first and third as well.
“He’s a consistent bat in the lineup, but he plays quality defense at first,” Lewis said. “A couple days ago he ran down the (first-base) line, crashed into the fence, and reached over to catch a foul popup, and that was one of the better plays that I’ve seen in a long time.”
Looking down the road with the Loggers, and with baseball in general, Schwartz isn’t planning on solidifying specific details or plans any time soon.
But if things keep going positively like it has with the Loggers so far, not having any expectations will work out just fine for the freshman infielder.
“Obviously I want to make it to the big leagues, but at the same time I’m trying not to look ahead,” he said. “I still have a lot to do. I’m going into each situation and each game with a fresh mindset and focus, so that I’ll be ready for anything.”
Lewis knows that Schwartz will make a big impact no matter which direction and approach he chooses to take with the sport.
“He’s only played a few games with us so far,” Lewis said. “But I can tell that he’s got a really bright future.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.