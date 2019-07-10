The La Crosse Loggers weren’t going to allow a loss on Tuesday to become a losing streak.
The Loggers, who entered Tuesday’s game on a five-game tear and playing their best baseball of the season, got back on the winning track with a 6-0 win over Waterloo on Wednesday in front of 2,270 people at Copeland Park.
La Crosse scored twice in the first, fourth and seventh innings and held the Bucks to five hits in the win.
Nick Eaton struck out six in six innings, allowed four hits and one walk to earn the win for the Loggers (23-21, 6-2), who sit atop the Great Plains East standings in the second half of the Northwoods League season.
Steve Bowley pitched two innings in relief, and Matthew Richey closed the door with a perfect ninth inning to preserve the win.
JT Schwartz and Trey Harris each drew bases-loaded walks in the first inning to get the Loggers going, and an error in the fourth inning allowed two La Crosse runners home. Schwartz and Harris each tallied RBI singles in the seventh to round out the scoring. La Crosse had 11 hits, all singles.
