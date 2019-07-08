WATERLOO, Iowa — The La Crosse Loggers put together rallies in the fifth and eighth innings to power an 8-1 win at Waterloo on Monday.
La Crosse racked up 11 hits and eight of its starters registered hits.
Trey Torian hit his first homer of the season to kick off the fifth-inning rally for the Loggers (22-20, 5-1), who are on a five-game winning streak and lead the Great Plains East in the Northwoods League’s second half. Ryan Holgate tallied an RBI single that inning, and JT Schwartz followed that up with a two-out, two-run double.
In the eighth, still holding a 4-1 lead, La Crosse rallied again for four runs, capped off by Jack Filby’s two-run single.
Tristan Harvin pitched 7⅓ innings in his second start and win in the past week. He allowed just five hits.
