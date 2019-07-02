{{featured_button_text}}

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Hunter Watson was determined not to allow a strong outing from the La Crosse Loggers pitching staff be wasted with poor run support.

In the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, Watson was a one-man run machine, belting out two solo homers to lead a 4-2 win in seven innings at Mayo Field.

Watson — a 6-foot-4 freshman from Texas A&M — homered in the fifth inning to put the Loggers up 3-0. He also tacked on an important insurance run in the seventh inning with his shot to right field after Rochester had gotten back into the game with a pair of runs in the fifth.

Half of Watson’s 10 hits in the Northwoods League have been for extra bases.

La Crosse (16-19) also got a solo homer from Tony Bullard, who is tied for second on the team with 18 RBI.

Tyler Shingledecker shook off a tough game last week at Waterloo to toss five innings and allow two runs and four hits. He struck out four and walked four. Jared Freilich picked up his third save in the past week by throwing two scoreless innings to shut the door.

Freilich leads the NWL with eight saves this season.

