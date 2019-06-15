The longest road trip of the Northwoods League season has reflected what followers of the La Crosse Loggers have witnessed so far this summer.
Flashes of great play and flashes of rough play.
The Loggers lost games on Thursday and Friday after winning four of their past five to start the week. La Crosse entered Saturday’s game at Willmar at 9-10 and a game out of first place in the Great Plains East division. Saturday’s game wraps up a seven-day, eight-game road trip that included the team moving above .500 for the first time, and begin showing a more consistent flow offensively.
“I think we’re doing a better job as a team getting ahead in the count, and then getting our pitch when we get there,” Loggers manager Brian Lewis said. “If we don’t get it, we’re doing better laying off or spoiling it. I think all around we’re going up with a better approach.”
La Crosse won’t be away from Copeland Park for such a stretch the rest of the way, with the longest road trip remaining this year being a six-day trek to Duluth and Bismarck from July 30 to Aug. 4.
This road trip was important for the team coming together, Lewis said, because the opening weeks of the Loggers season can be so chaotic with players arriving and getting settled in with their host families in the area. The travel can be taxing — this road trip includes nearly 1,100 miles on the bus — but that time is valuable in getting to know one another.
“(Coming together as a team) is as important here as it is anywhere else, but it’s harder here,” Lewis said. “You’re bringing in guys from all over and you don’t have time to establish a team culture or a team identity before you have games.”
Lewis, who has been on the Loggers’ staff since 2013, said teams that have forged strong bonds have had the most success, citing the 2013 team (43-27) as a prime example.
The team having more time together also has positive effects on the field.
The pitchers that are still on the roster have dropped their combined ERA to 7.36 after it was in double digits in the early going, and Lewis has found reliable players like Cody Jefferis (.373 average, 18 RBI) and Brady Allen (16 RBI) to plug into the lineup.
Also encouraging for the Loggers is they aren’t fully formed yet.
New addition Hunter Watson of Texas A&M went 2-for-4 with two runs in his debut Thursday, and Lewis said about five more full-contract players are on the way from college teams like UCLA and Duke who just wrapped up their postseason runs.
