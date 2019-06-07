Cody Jefferis isn’t going to give anyone an inch.
When he stands at the plate as the lead-off man for the La Crosse Loggers, his toes almost brush against the edge of home plate. When he speaks, he’s direct and means what he says. No fluff.
That personality is serving him well in the Northwoods League. The Valencia, Calif., native and University of San Diego freshman has quickly established himself as a pest for opposing pitchers. Entering Friday’s home game against Bismarck, Jefferis had a .361 batting average and an on-base percentage of .477.
Those numbers are actually down after Jefferis had his first off day of the season on Wednesday. In the Loggers’ shortened doubleheader on Thursday — they played 5½ innings of a suspended game and then a seven-inning game against Eau Claire at Copeland Park — Jefferis had his first o’fer games of the summer, going 0-for-4 and 0-for-3. He still found his way on base via walks in both contests, and scored a run in the 8-0 win that opened the day.
La Crosse manager Brian Lewis said having a player like Jefferis simplifies his lineup.
“I know who to write into the first spot of the lineup every day,” Lewis said. “When you have a guy at the top of the order who you can count on to get on base 40, 45 percent of the time, it makes it easy to get things started.
“He’s been outstanding getting on base and making things happen.”
Jefferis said his mentality at the plate is simple, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.
“Pretty much every time I go up there, I just think I’ve got to get on for the team, and get something going,” Jefferis said. “That’s my approach every time. I don’t really think anything else.”
Being able to execute that plan helped Jefferis become an every day player at San Diego, where he hit .267, had an on-base of .350 and led the team with 13 doubles.
It was also at San Diego where Jefferis picked up his crowding of the plate. It’s all part of a mental battle between him and a pitcher. He wants them to be thinking about how close he is to the plate, and he’ll take advantage of any slip in focus with his gap-to-gap swing.
“We like to stand up on the plate and make the pitcher uncomfortable,” Jefferis said.
Jefferis plays the game with tenacity, Lewis said, and the source of that, in part, comes from his size.
He stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 165 pounds. Just from his stature, opponents aren’t worried about him uncorking deep homers. But he’s found ways to turn being underestimated into an advantage.
“He’s a pretty tough kid,” Lewis said. “He, probably, plays like he’s got something to prove. I’ve gone to him a few times in this early going seeing if he needs a day off and he says, ‘No, Coach, I need to stay in there.’ He does all those things a grinder does.”
Jefferis chuckles when the question of his size is presented. It’s a knowing laugh — as in, “Yep. Heard it all before.” So while he might not act on it or even need it in some cases, Jefferis acknowledges there’s a chip on his shoulder.
“Oh yeah, all the time,” he said. “I’ve always been the shortest guy on the team, so that chip’s always been there.”
UPS AND DOWNS: Consistency has been a difficult thing to catch for the Loggers thus far at the plate.
Entering Friday’s game against Bismarck, the Loggers are averaging 5.5 runs per game, which is respectable. But those runs are coming in bunches — La Crosse has scored six or more runs in five games, and three or less runs in five games.
“There hasn’t been a game where we looked at the offense as a coaching staff and said, ‘The offense was OK tonight.’ It’s either been, ‘We were on fire tonight,’ or it’s a little sluggish,” Lewis said.
Plate discipline hasn’t been an issue, with the Loggers’ 74 walks drawn ranking second in the NWL. Lewis believes that once some of the team’s younger players — ones who may not have played much as freshmen at their colleges — get more acclimated to hitting every day, that consistency will come around.
STRONG DEBUT: Jack Delmore arrived in La Crosse on Wednesday, and immediately made a statement Thursday regarding what he can bring to the Loggers pitching staff.
Delmore pitched 3⅔ innings of the completion of a suspended game, and he was masterful. He was perfect through his first 3⅓ before allowing a walk to lead off the eighth inning, and he struck out four. The junior right-hander from the University of California pitched 18⅓ innings of relief for the Golden Bears this season, never going beyond three innings in an appearance.
