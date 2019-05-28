WATERLOO, Iowa — The La Crosse Loggers had a stop-and-go start to the Northwoods League season on Tuesday in more ways than one.
Rain delayed the start of the game, and then paused things in the middle innings, and the Loggers’ offense followed suit, cooling off after a hot start leading to a 7-3 loss.
La Crosse (0-1) got out to a 3-0 lead after an error allowed a run in the first inning, and then a walk and a fielder’s choice brought in two in the second. But Waterloo’s pitching staff settled in from that point on, as Austin VanDeWiele threw three shutout innings to earn the win, and Zach Jones threw four innings to earn the save.
Jones recorded eight of Waterloo’s 14 strikeouts.
The strike zone was an issue for La Crosse starter Dylan Gibeau, who issued seven walks in 2 2/3 innings. He was tagged with the loss despite allowing just one hit.
Cody Jefferis, Vinni Massaglia, TJ Byrd all had a pair of hits, including doubles for Massaglia and Byrd.
The Loggers make their debut at Copeland Park at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday against Waterloo. La Crosse has Arcadia High School graduate and UW-La Crosse junior Zach Pronschinske listed as a probable starter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.