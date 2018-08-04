The La Crosse Loggers offense is adjusting to the mounting pressure placed on them as the Northwoods League season inches closer to the Summer Collegiate World Series.
The Loggers (37-27 overall, 20-9 second half) have been showing fans their red-hot offense since the beginning of the second half of the season. And now with three home games, including Saturday’s against Willmar, followed by a four-game road trip ahead of them, manager Brian Lewis is relying on the team’s bats to stay consistent in the coming days.
“It has to be the offense,” Lewis said before Saturday’s game. “Our offense has been the reason we’ve won games, along with our pitching, but the offense is going to have to carry a lot of the weight and really has to hit the ball and score some runs for us to do this.
“I think our offense is going to be thing that either gets us to where we want to be in the next eight days or not.”
As the Loggers continue to fight for their spot in the playoffs, the offense has shown the ability to handle that pressure. The team’s powerful lineup has outscored opponents 37-17 in the last four games, highlighted by a 22-9 win over Thunder Bay.
Besides familiar names like Harrison Freed, Korey Lee and Mike Rothenberg producing quality at-bats, new arrival Austin Murr has been showing that he can contribute in the team’s final games.
After receiving a call from the Loggers last Saturday, the sophomore infielder from Des Moines Area Community College was on his way to Copeland Park 12 hours later to catch the team bus to St. Cloud, Minn. Despite having some initial nerves, Murr showed that he was ready for the Northwoods League after finishing 4-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his first full-game appearance with the Loggers.
“I hoped to make an impact right away and help make a push for the playoffs,” said Murr, who had 10 hits in 20 at-bats heading into Saturday’s game. “I’m happy to be a part of it and I hope that I can keep contributing.”
In an effort to keep the offense’s mind at ease, Lewis explained a new idea to the team before Saturday’s batting practice. Although the Loggers entered Saturday’s game on a five-game winning streak, Lewis wants the team to look at each win as something smaller with each game being a fresh start.
In the end, he hopes the idea will keep the team focused on the day’s individual game rather than the bigger picture.
“Basically, we want eight one-game winning streaks. We want to go on a one-game winning streak starting (Saturday) and then start over (Sunday),” Lewis said. “Our destiny is in our hands, but it’s in our hands each day so we can’t let it get too big. We just have to focus on tonight’s game and then go on to tomorrow.”
