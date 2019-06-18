The La Crosse Loggers had a chance to tie or win their Northwoods League game on Tuesday when the top of the order was coming to bat in bottom of the ninth inning trailing by one.
Despite getting two men on base, the Loggers weren’t able to come up with the crucial hit against the Waterloo Bucks, and they lost 5-4 in front of 2,039 people at Copeland Park.
Waterloo broke a 4-all tie when Bennett Hostetler doubled in a run with one out in the eighth inning.
Cody Jefferis led off the ninth for La Crosse with a single, but two strikeouts after that put them down to their last at-bat. Ryan Holgate was intentionally walked after a passed ball let Jefferis get down to second, but Tony Bullard’s flyout ended the threat.
The Loggers (11-12) dropped a game behind Waterloo (12-11) for the Great Plains East division lead.
The Bucks got on the board with a four-run fifth inning, highlighted by Alex Ronnebaum’s three-run home run.
But the Loggers answered back with four runs in their half of the fifth. Trey Torain’s groundout brought home Matthew Stinebiser, who led off the inning with a double and stole third. Later in the frame, Holgate hit his second homer in as many days, this one being a three-run shot that tied the game at 4.
Walks were an issue for the Loggers, as they allowed 11 free passes, and four of those came around to score.
Stinebiser, a freshman catcher from Duke University, went 3-for-3 and drew a walk in his second game with La Crosse. JT Schwartz had a pair of hits, as did Jefferis.
