WATERLOO, Iowa. — One run separated the La Crosse Loggers from forcing extra innings against the Waterloo Bucks on Wednesday afternoon.
Waterloo nudged past the Loggers 6-5 after scoring a run in the eighth inning in front of a crowd of 1,067 at Riverfront Stadium. La Crosse was able to get on the board early thanks to a two-run blast to center from Arizona outfielder Ryan Holgate in the first inning.
“It was a bomb, an absolute shot to dead center field,” Loggers’ manager Brian Lewis said of Holgate’s hit. “We knew off the bat if was going to go out, and (Waterloo’s) center field wall is 375 feet and about 15 feet high, so the hit was well over 400 feet.”
Holgate’s home run marked his fourth of the season, which brings his extra-base hit count to 13. The outfielder also brought in three runners, bringing his season total of RBI to a team-high 24. Brady Allen also went for extra bases — and scored a runner — with a triple in the seventh inning.
Waterloo (16-3) relied on extra bases, too, by receiving a double apiece from Patrick Ferguson (2-for-3) and Mike Nyisztor (2-for-3). Bennett Hostetler tripled while Blake Berry (2-for-5) and Alonzo Rubalcaba (2-for-3) each recorded a pair of hits.
The Loggers (13-16) went through three pitchers to finish the 9-inning game. Jon Meyerring — who was on the Loggers roster last season — pitched the first four innings with six hits while striking out one and giving up four walks. Marius Balandis took the loss after tossing 3⅔ innings with five hits, two Ks and one walk. Tristan Harvin, who made his Loggers debut on Tuesday — got the final out for La Crosse in the bottom of the eighth.
Waterloo scored the winning run in the eighth inning after Hostetler tripled with two outs.
Despite the loss, Lewis still saw bright spots on both sides of the ball.
“Our offense did pretty well today, and defensively we had a great performance from Marius Balandis,” Lewis said. “Marius threw four innings out of the bullpen for us and pretty much shut down the other team’s offense.”
