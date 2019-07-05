The La Crosse Loggers will send two players to the Northwoods League All-Star Game.
Outfielder Ryan Holgate and closer Jared Freilich were named to the Great Plans Division All-Star team, and will represent the Loggers in the July 16 game at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa.
Holgate, a freshman from the University of Arizona, has established himself as one of the premier power hitters in the Northwoods League this season. He’s tied for the second-most in doubles (13), third in homers (7), and tied for third in RBI (31) across the NWL. He leads the Loggers in those categories.
Freilich leads the NWL in saves with nine, and has a 2.04 ERA in 22 innings pitched in 14 appearances. The 6-foot-7 righty from Penn State has struck out 15 batters and has a 1.05 WHIP.
