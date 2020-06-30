La Crosse Loggers: Season opens Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The workout groups and game simulations are now over, and the La Crosse Loggers are ready to begin their season.

The Loggers open the summer with a road trip to play the Rockford Rivets on Wednesday. They play in Rockford again on Thursday before heading home to host their first game of 2020 against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

Manager Brian Lewis said Monday that the team will use left-hander Tony Roca to start Wednesday’s game and is ready to use as many arms as it needs to get through games.

Roca started three games and pitched 16-plus innings for North Florida during the spring. He posted a 1-0 record and 3.31 ERA while striking out 11, walking two and allowing 15 hits.

“He’s thrown a couple innings in simulated games and looked really strong,” Lewis said. “He was in the starting rotation at North Florida, and we think he’s ready to go.

“It will probably be a thing where he’ll be on a limited pitch count in the 50 to 60 range. We may have some guys in the bullpen with 20- or 25-pitch limits, and we’ll use as many pitchers as we need to get through the games.”