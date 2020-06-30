La Crosse Loggers: Season opens Wednesday

The workout groups and game simulations are now over, and the La Crosse Loggers are ready to begin their season.
The Loggers open the summer with a road trip to play the Rockford Rivets on Wednesday. They play in Rockford again on Thursday before heading home to host their first game of 2020 against the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
Manager Brian Lewis said Monday that the team will use left-hander Tony Roca to start Wednesday’s game and is ready to use as many arms as it needs to get through games.
Roca started three games and pitched 16-plus innings for North Florida during the spring. He posted a 1-0 record and 3.31 ERA while striking out 11, walking two and allowing 15 hits.
“He’s thrown a couple innings in simulated games and looked really strong,” Lewis said. “He was in the starting rotation at North Florida, and we think he’s ready to go.
“It will probably be a thing where he’ll be on a limited pitch count in the 50 to 60 range. We may have some guys in the bullpen with 20- or 25-pitch limits, and we’ll use as many pitchers as we need to get through the games.”
Lewis said right-hander Jayson Hibbard will start Thursday night, and right-hander Marius Balandis gets the nod for Friday’s home opener against Fond du Lac.
Hibbard pitched in two games for the College of Southern Idaho and allowed three hits over 12 innings. He struck out 13 and walked four.
The Loggers spent the last 10 days preparing for the delayed start to the Northwoods League season. They worked in small groups for the first week as coaches learned about the players on the roster. The final workouts were held Tuesday morning and afternoon.
