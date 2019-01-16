Baseball season, the Northwoods League version, is 139 days away but that hasn’t stopped the La Crosse Loggers from changing their appearance.
On and off the field.
The Loggers, who will enter their 17th season of play this spring with several different logos, have shuffled their longstanding front office in lieu of a recent transaction where several members purchased minority ownership of the Rochester Honkers.
Chris Goodell, the only general manager the Loggers have ever had, will remain tied to the 17-year-old franchise, and continue to build the team’s on-field roster. However, the 43-year-old Goodell will take on the title of President of Bases Loaded Entertainment, LLC, which will handle day-to-day operations of the Rochester Honkers.
Ben Kapanke, 39, who has held just about every job with the Loggers for the past 15 years, including assistant general manager, assumes the role of general manager. Chris Callaway, the voice of the Loggers and a former local radio deejay, has been promoted to assistant general manager.
Considerable lineup changes, Dan Kapanke said, but all will remain on the same team.
“It is certainly exciting, with it being the Northwoods League, as we all love what we are doing. Anytime you get a chance to do something where you are building within the Northwoods League baseball framework, it is exciting,” Goodell said.
“We started building here (La Crosse) in 2003 and we haven’t stopped. And we are not stopping. And, as you can tell, we don’t sit still very often.”
Mankato businessmen Chad Surprenant and Kyle Smith, as majority owners, joined forces with Dan Kapanke, Chris Goodell and Ben Kapanke to purchase the Honkers in early December of 2018. The same five-person ownership group purchased the Mankato MoonDogs in 2017.
“Logger Nation,” as La Crosse Loggers owner Dan Kapanke put it during a press conference Tuesday, is expanding as the “Logger footprint has gotten a little bit bigger.”
Basically, the Loggers have taken a regional approach where the operation of three NWL franchises — La Crosse, Mankato and Rochester — will be handled by a number of the same people who have helped build the Loggers into one of the NWL’s top franchises.
The La Crosse version of this “Logger footprint” will look different this year, in terms of the new logos the team unveiled at Castaway’s on French Island.
A logo designed by Minnesota-based independent designer Tony Horning, features a saw blade slicing through a piece of lumber embossed with the new Loggers typeface, with a muscular-looking Louie the Logger in the corner of the logo.
It was an idea that Ben Kapanke initiated, then sought opinions of the front office staff for a number of months.
“The logo being one thing (new idea), that is something I really felt strongly about, but didn’t know how it was going to be received when I first brought it up,” Ben Kapanke said.
“There is an attachment to the old logo and understandably so. That has been the Loggers brand, the Loggers’ vision for the last 16 years.
“It is kind of a thought process that maybe it is time for a refresh, and all the different things we can do with it and rebrand, if you will.”
Ben Kapanke said he will continue to work closely with Goodell, and now Callaway, with a number of things, but his primary focus will to continue to be on the entertainment aspect of not only the Loggers, but the Copeland Park & Events Center. That part of the business has brought everything from concerts to MMA events to craft beer festivals at city-owned Copeland Park.
“The events centerpiece, that is kind of my focal point the last couple of years, really growing that brand and creating extra events,” Ben Kapanke said. “Creating that exposure. Chris (Goodell) does an amazing job with the player development side of things and he has from Day 1. That is consistent and will stay the same.”
