DULUTH, Minn. — The La Crosse Loggers dropped a game behind the Duluth Huskies in a tight division race after a rough showing Wednesday night at Wade Stadium.

Duluth jumped out to a double-digit lead and coasted to an 11-5 win.

The Huskies (29-33 overall, 16-10 second half) led 10-0 after six innings, and the Loggers weren’t able to get back into the game despite scoring five runs in the seventh.

La Crosse (32-30, 15-11) mustered eight hits, with two apiece coming from JT Schwartz and Tony Bullard. Trey Harris had a two-run double in the seventh.

Reporter

Colten Bartholomew is a reporter and columnist for River Valley Media Group.

