Every time their opponent battled back into the game on Sunday, the La Crosse Loggers had an answer.
On two occasions, the Eau Claire Express overcame a deficit and tied the Northwoods League contest at Copeland Park, but the Loggers were able to take the lead back soon after.
Strong performances from Marius Balandis and Jared Freilich out of the bullpen shut the door, and lifted the Loggers to a winning record for the season with a 4-3 win in front of 2,811 spectators.
Balandis’ outing was impressive, as he quelled an Express rally in the seventh inning the proved to be their last good scoring chance. With the tying run already in, and runners at second and third, Balandis stuck out the next two batters to end the threat. He then pitched a perfect eighth inning, and earned the win.
Balandis turned things over to Freilich in the ninth, and after allowing a one-out single, Freilich got Eau Claire’s Matt Bottcher to bounce into a 6-4-3 double play to end it.
La Crosse (11-10) took the lead for good in the bottom of the seventh.
Brady Allen led off the frame with a single, then stole second base with one out and Ryan Holgate at the plate. Holgate brought him home with a double on the next pitch, part of a two-hit evening for him.
The Loggers had a two-run lead after the second, and Eau Claire (9-12) tied it in the fifth. La Crosse took a 3-2 lead in the sixth with a two-out rally that was capped with a bases-loaded single by Levi Usher.
Usher had three hits and two RBI, while JT Schwartz had three hits as well.
