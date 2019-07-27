The La Crosse Loggers offense was stymied by the Rochester Honkers managing just five hits to fall 5-2 on Saturday at Copeland Park.
Rochester starter Evan Layne kept the Loggers off-balanced throughout the night picking up his fifth win of the season. He allowed just two runs on three hits in six innings.
The Loggers (11-10) took the lead in the second thanks to an RBI walk from Hunter Watson and an RBI sacrifice fly from TJ Byrd.
But the Honkers (12-10) took the lead in the top of the third, thanks to bases clearing double from Logan Denholm off of La Crosse starter Nick Eaton. Eaton took the loss after allowing four runs on seven hits in five innings.
