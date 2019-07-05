The La Crosse Loggers used a three-run seventh inning to pull out a 4-3 Northwoods League victory over Thunder Bay in front of a crowd of 2,636 people at Copeland Park on Friday.
Ryan Holgate hit his eighth home run of the season as the Loggers improved to 19-20 overall and 2-1 in the second half.
La Crosse had three of its nine hits in the seventh, which began with it facing a 2-1 deficit.
Holgate’s home run was a two-run shot and followed an RBI single by JT Schwartz. Schwartz drove in Cody Jefferis, who led off the inning with his ninth double.
Thunder Bay (14-25, 0-3) had a hit in the top of the ninth, but Jack Filby kept the ball in the infield the rest of the way in retiring the next three batters for his first save. Matt Kennedy started and pitched 7⅓ innings. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out eight to move his season record to 3-0.
Holgate, whose home run was his only hit during a 1-for-2 performance, ran his season total to 34 RBI. Shortstop Kyson Donahue was 2-for-3 for the Loggers, who host the Border Cats again Saturday in a 6:05 p.m. game.
