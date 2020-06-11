La Crosse Loggers to begin play July 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Loggers are one of six teams that will begin their season July 1 as part of the Wisconsin-Illinois pod, the Northwoods League announced Thursday morning.

The season will run until Aug. 20 and will end with a two-day playoff series within the pod, which also includes the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, the Green Bay Booyah, the Rockford Rivets, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, and the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

According to the release, teams have worked with state and local officials to create "a plan for safe operation in their respective locations."

“Patience, creativity and a focus on safety have paid off for Northwoods League fans and players,” Northwoods League President and Commissioner Gary Hoover said in the release. “This next phase represents tremendous effort by our affiliates to safely bring baseball back into their communities and to provide their fans with a timeless way to spend quality time.”

It is possible for this pod to expand as other teams in the region work "through the possibility of opening later in July," the release says, and schedules will be released soon.

The Wisconsin-Illinois grouping is the second pod the Northwoods League has created. At the end of May, the league announced that the Bismarck Larks, the Bismarck Bull Moose and the Bismarck Flickertails would compete in the North Dakota pod.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.